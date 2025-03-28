Afternoon tea experiences flourish in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Afternoon tea is gaining in popularity across Georgia, with the influence of television dramas like Bridgerton and Downton Abbey inspiring a growing number of people to embrace the tradition.

Angela Rennals, founder of the website Destination Tea, says the growing interest in tea isn’t just about the food or the look, it’s about connection. “They see the aesthetic, it feels a little bit like you’re stepping back in time,” she said.

Rennals tracks hundreds of tea spots throughout Georgia, including nearly 50 options in the Atlanta area alone. Her website serves as a comprehensive guide for tea lovers, helping visitors discover everything from elegant tea rooms to modern twists on the classic afternoon tea traditions.

Among the newer experiences is Tea Around Town, a mobile tea service aboard a double-decker bus in Atlanta. “You go on the top of a double decker bus, and you know everyone is dressed up and getting into it,” Rennals explained.

She’s also quick to clarify a common misconception between tea types: “A typical high tea is a working-class dinner. An actual afternoon tea is your dainty afternoon meal that has the typical three courses.”

Rennals believes what draws many to the table is more than just tea and scones. “People would like to experience something historic, something traditional, something authentic and have that real connection,” she said. “It’s really about connecting with the people around the tea table.”

She recalls the disappointment when Woodstock’s Tea Leaves and Thyme closed its doors, noting it wasn’t just the food people missed, but the sense of community. “This is really what sets afternoon tea apart from a lunch date,” Rennals said.

