Acworth police to give staff lifesaving tools after officer saves elderly patient from choking

ACWORTH, Ga. — On Tuesday, an Acworth police officer responded to a call for help to 911 at an assisted living facility and saved a patient’s life.

Officer Severtson responded to the Brickmont of Acworth after receiving a call for help where an elderly patient was choking on food.

When Severtson arrived on scene, she found the resident turning blue and not responding, according to police.

Before Severtson went to the assisted living facility, staff had tried to administer the Heimlich maneuver but were unsuccessful.

Instead of trying to perform the Heimlich maneuver again, Severtson used her personal “LifeVac” device, which is used for rescue suction.

“Its sole purpose is to remove any obstruction from the airway of a choking patient,” Acowrth police said about the device. “After using [the] LifeVac, the obstruction was removed.”

The Cobb County Fire Department praised Severtson’s efforts.

“The quick thinking of Officer Severtson prevented further medical complications and likely prevented the patient from going into cardiac arrest,” Cobb Fire officials said.

After hearing about the incident, and how Severtson had used her LifeVac to save the patient’s life, the Acworth Police Department said they “immediately began the process of purchasing LifeVacs for every officer” and praised her work.

“We are grateful for her dedication and passion for the job,” Acworth police said of Severtson. “She has been a valued member of the Acworth Police Department since 2013.”