Actress, comedian Cocoa Brown loses home after it burns down in Fayette County fire ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 31: Cocoa Brown (L) attends a VIP Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" at Regal Atlantic Station on May 31, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Actress and comedian Cocoa Brown lost her home in a house fire over the weekend.

Brown, best known for her roles on Tyler Perry’s “For Better or Worse” and “The Singles Mom Club,” barely made it out with her son, according to her friends.

Fayette County Fire Chief Jeffrey Hill confirmed that crews responded to a fire off Mountain Laurel Way Sunday around 3 p.m.

Within minutes of arriving after the call, fire crews found the home’s attic and second floor fully engulfed with “rapidly deteriorating conditions.”

Hill said they had to pull all of the crews from the home before part of it collapsed.

Brown and her son Phoenix made it out of the home safe. Now, her friends are trying to rally around her family.

“Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we’re grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting,” according to a GoFundMe started for Brown.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 21, the GoFundMe had raised more than $55,000.

“Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor. Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let’s shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness,” her friends wrote.

Hill said it took three hours to get the fire under control. All the smoke detectors were working in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.





