AAA predicts record Memorial Day travel, with nearly 1.4 million Georgians hitting the road

ATLANTA — Memorial Day travel is expected to break records this year, with AAA forecasting that 45.1 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, the highest number ever recorded for the holiday weekend, surpassing the previous record set in 2005.

In Georgia, an estimated 1.38 million residents are expected to join the surge, making their way to vacation spots by road or air. While many will be flying, the vast majority will be driving, according to AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz.

“It’s the most economical and the most flexible way for people to get around,” Diaz said, noting that lower gas prices compared to last year are helping drive the increase.

Despite recent economic uncertainty, Diaz said many families are still choosing to get away, even if that means traveling shorter distances. “They may stay closer to home this year if they feel as though maybe they don’t want to spend a lot of money,” she said. “But there is still this desire to go away with family and friends and just get away from it all.”

AAA recommends leaving early to avoid the heaviest traffic. “The longer you wait to hit the road, the more congestion you’re going to come across,” Diaz warned.

With travel demand surging and roads expected to be packed, officials are urging drivers to plan ahead and stay safe during the upcoming busy holiday weekend.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story