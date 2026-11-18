ATLANTA — Nearly 2.36 million Georgians are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, with more than 2.1 million making the trip by car, according to AAA.

The forecast covers the seven-day holiday travel period from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30. The projected number of travelers is nearly unchanged from last year, down just 0.012%, according to AAA officials.

“Thanksgiving travel is leveling off this year, but volumes remain extremely high,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Georgians shouldn’t expect the roads or airports to feel less crowded.”

AAA projects more than 2,165,000 Georgians will drive, more than 148,000 will fly, while another 48,000 will travel by cruise, bus, train or other transportation.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare for heavier traffic Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, as well as Sunday and Monday during the return trip. Afternoon and early evening hours are expected to be the busiest time for travel, AAA officials said.

AAA recommends leaving earlier in the day when possible. Its traffic projections show the heaviest congestion Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

“Nationally, AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during the seven-day Thanksgiving travel period from Tuesday, November 24, through Monday, November 30,” AAA officials said. That number is down 0.1% from 2025.

More than 72.9 million Americans are expected to travel by car for Thanksgiving, down slightly from 73.1 million last year, AAA officials added.

The organization also recommends checking tires, batteries and fluid levels before hitting the road. AAA crews responded to more than 500,000 emergency roadside calls during Thanksgiving last year, including calls for flat tires, dead batteries, lockouts and towing.

Georgia’s average gas price was $3.34 per gallon as of Nov. 15, compared with $2.81 at the same time last year, according to AAA.