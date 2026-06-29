AAA expects more than 2.4 million Georgians to travel for 4th of July period

ATLANTA — AAA projects more than 2.4 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from their home during the Independence Day holiday period between June 27 through July 5.

AAA said the total includes travel by air, road and rail and out of those travelers, more than 2.1 million are expected to travel by car.

Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said preparation before leaving home is critical during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“Good decisions behind the wheel start before you even turn the key,” Waiters said.

AAA officials said what they expect to be the busiest departure day, with congestion peaking during midday hours as travelers leave for holiday destinations.

“We predict that the busiest day is going to be this Thursday,” Waiters said. “A lot of folks have Friday off or are leaving after work. The earlier the better, anytime after noon between noon and 6 p.m., traffic is going to be heavy, traffic is going to be backed up.”

Waiters urged drivers to leave before 10 a.m. when possible to avoid peak congestion.

“Get out on the road as early as possible,” she said. “If you can leave before 10 a.m., that is ideal.”

AAA also warns that high summer temperatures are expected to place extreme stress on vehicles during long-distance travel.

“It’s all about making sure you’re prepared prior to hitting the road,” Waiters said. “Make sure you get your vehicle checked out by a trained technician. Check your tire pressure, ensure your tires are rotated, and most importantly, make sure that battery is in top peak condition with this hot weather.”

She said many roadside breakdowns can be prevented with basic maintenance before travel.

Last year during the same holiday travel period, AAA responded to more than 687,000 emergency roadside assistance calls nationwide.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say more than 4 million people are expected to travel to, from or through Atlanta during the 10-day holiday travel period, which runs from June 26 through July 7.

“For many families, traveling for Independence Day isn’t just a trip, it’s a tradition,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Vacations are one category where consumers are still willing to spend, even if that means cutting back on something else. With an extended holiday travel period, we expect busy roads, steady demand for flights, and continued interest in cruises across many parts of the country.”

Drivers are also being reminded of Georgia’s Hands Free Law, which prohibits motorists from holding a cell phone while operating a vehicle, even when stopped at a red light.

“Don’t drive distracted. Here in the state of Georgia, this is a no handheld phones state,” Waiters said. “Even sitting stopped at a red light. Sometimes that moment you take to look down at your phone, the light has turned green, the person behind you is probably not paying attention, and you are looking at a possible collision.”

Waiters encouraged drivers to use hands-free systems or pull over safely if phone use is necessary.

“If you must utilize your phone, pull over to the side of the road where it’s safe,” she said.

Passengers were also encouraged to assist with navigation, or changing the radio to reduce distractions behind the wheel.

To combat impaired driving, AAA is activating its Tow to Go program in Georgia from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6.

The confidential service is free to AAA members and non-members and provides a ride for an impaired driver and their vehicle within a 10-mile radius.

“The program is put in place to help keep roads safe and discourage impaired driving,” Waiters said. “Whenever you plan to go out and celebrate, you should always plan for a designated driver. However, we understand that sometimes a designated driver is not possible, which is why we have this program.”

Waiters said the service is intended strictly as a last-resort safety measure, not a primary travel plan.

Gas prices are also declining ahead of the holiday weekend. Waiters said Atlanta averages $3.57 per gallon. However, Waiters cautions that prices can still shift quickly heading into peak travel days.

AAA also reminded motorists to slow down and move over for emergency responders, tow operators and disabled vehicles along the roadside.