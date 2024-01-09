93-year-old who battled developers to save family home has died, family confirms

Josephine Wright Josephine Wright’s family confirmed on the GoFundMe page to help raise money for her legal battle that she had died on Sunday, “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers.” (PHOTO: GoFundMe)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The 93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman who has been in a fight to save her home that has been in her family since before the Civil War has died.

Josephine Wright’s family confirmed on the GoFundMe page to help raise money for her legal battle that she died on Sunday, “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers.”

Wright’s story first came to light when she refused to sell her land to developers building around her Hilton Head Island home.

The investment company behind the development of the 27 acres of land around her property filed a lawsuit against Wright to get the land her home sat on.

Wright said the developers made offers to buy her land and when she turned them down, they started harassing her.

In October, Wright had surpassed her fundraising goal in the legal battle against the developers.

Her fight also got the attention of several high-profile celebrities, including Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry.

Perry even started building a new home for Wright. He took to social media on Monday to express his sympathy to Wright’s family.

“I am so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this warrior,” Perry said. “I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans.”

“My prayer is that you rest in peace knowing that I will honor the commitment that I made to you. I know you will be watching over us all as I hand those same keys to your family,” Perry continued.

Wright’s family says they have started a foundation in her name.

“As we navigate through the profound sadness of this loss, we find solace in knowing that Ms. Wright’s spirit lives on through the Josephine Wright Foundation,” the family said. “Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

A homegoing service will be held for Wright on Sat. Jan. 13 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island at 11 a.m.

“There will be more information about Mrs. Wright’s memorial service date and time to come,” the family said.

