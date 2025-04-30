90% of Americans delaying life-saving health screenings, Aflac survey finds

ATLANTA — A record high 90% of Americans are putting off critical health checkups and screenings that could potentially save their lives, according to Aflac’s third annual Wellness Matters survey. The findings highlight a growing trend of healthcare avoidance, and suggest that persistence from loved ones may be key to reversing it.

The survey reveals that delays in preventive care are on the rise, with the percentage of Americans postponing appointments jumping from 85% last year to 90% in 2025. Even more concerning, Aflac Chief Human Resources Officer Matthew Owenby says these missed appointments often result in missed diagnoses.

“We also find that more than half the time people do go to their appointments, they actually find something they were not expecting, like cancer,” Owenby said.

One surprising solution? Good old-fashioned “nagging.”

“‘Nagging’ seems to work; it really does,” said Owenby. “We call it the ‘reluctant compliant effect.’ While they may grumble about it, it actually works because it shows people that others are caring about them.”

The tactic appears especially effective among younger generations, according to the survey. Additionally, the act of encouraging others to seek care often motivates the “nagger” themselves to take their own health more seriously.

Another alarming finding, nearly half of respondents said they don’t have a primary care physician, a basic yet vital step in maintaining long-term health.

With preventable health issues on the rise, Aflac’s survey urges Americans to prioritize regular screenings and not be afraid to give their loved ones a caring nudge.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story