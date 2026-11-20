69-year-old man injured, arrested after shooting involving officers in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — A 69-year-old man was hospitalized after being involved in an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County.

Authorities were confronted by a man with a gun after responding to a Hotel on Ring Road in Kennesaw just before midnight.

The sheriff’s office says one of the officers shot the man, later identified as William Shuman.

He was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

Shuman was released from the hospital and is in the custody of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

No officers were injured, GBI officials said.

The shooting is being investigated by the GBI.