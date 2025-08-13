64K new residents added to metro Atlanta population

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta influences everything. Even population growth.

There’s a running joke among ATLiens that goes, “We full.” But after the latest estimate that the Atlanta Regional Commission organization released on Wednesday, it looks like the slogan should be updated to: “We’re expanding.”

The ARC said the region added 64,400 new residents during the past year to grow the 11-county metro Atlanta population to an estimated 5.3 million. The population within the city of Atlanta is 542,715, ARC data shows.

“If you remember the 1996 Olympics, our population has doubled since then. We have been a thriving, growing region for a long time,” said ARC official Paul Donsky.

Donsky adds the fastest rate of growth was seen in Forsyth and Cherokee counties, north of Atlanta. Both Forsyth and Cherokee counties grew at a 2.4% clip, Atlanta grew at 2% and Henry County grew at a 1.75% clip.

“Metro Atlanta’s continued growth is a testament to our diverse and dynamic economy and great quality of life,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who also serves as ARC Board Chair. “But we can’t take our growth for granted. As a region, we must continue to address challenges like housing affordability and transportation and make the investments today needed to ensure a better tomorrow.”

ARC officials say between 2020 and 2025, “the 11-county region grew at a rate of 1.2%, compared to 1.5% in the 2010s, 2% between 2000 to 2010, and 3.1% in the 1980s and 1990s.”

ARC relies on a range of data points to develop the population estimates, with an emphasis on the number of housing permits issued, officials said.

One major standout from the population growth is the economy increase of 8% since the pandemic in early 2020.

ARC officials say that is the seventh-highest rate in the nation among major metro regions.

“The Atlanta region remains one of the nation’s most vibrant and dynamic regions,” said Anna Roach, ARC Executive Director & CEO. “Businesses continue to choose metro Atlanta as a place to grow and thrive, from global corporations to nimble start-ups. This keeps our economy moving and our population growing.”

In 2024, the 11-county Atlanta region grew to 5.2 million people.

Overall, the average annual population growth rate in metro Atlanta has slowly declined during the past five years.