5 Georgia Social Security offices to permanently close

The US Senate is expected to vote Wednesday night on a bill that could restore Social Security benefits to more than 50,000 Georgians.

ATLANTA — Five social security offices in Georgia are set to close as the Trump Administration continues the federal government overhaul.

The Social Security Administration is preparing to lay off at least 7,000 people from its workforce of 60,000 as part of the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to shrink the federal workforce across the United States.

“Georgia is losing *5* Social Security offices,” Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock said. “This will make it harder for seniors, especially in rural GA, to enroll, solve payment issues, and report fraud. I will do everything I can to fight this reckless action and remain focused on getting our seniors the benefits they paid for and rely on.”

The offices that are set to permanently close are in Brunswick, Columbus, Gainesville, Thomasville, and Vidalia.

Warnock says the closure of the social security offices will have a major impact on everyone who uses social security, especially Georgia seniors and those living in rural areas across Georgia.

“Money taken away from Georgia seniors will go towards tax cuts for the ultra-wealthy,” Warnock continued. “I will use every avenue available to fight back against this reckless action and remain focused on getting our seniors the benefits they paid for and rely on to live safe, healthy lives.”

The senator’s office also said that Georgia had, among all 50 states, the most SSA offices to be closed so far.

According to the SSA, WSBTV said employees must sign up for voluntary separation by noon on March 14 and leave the agency by April 19. Other employees may be placed on administrative leave through April 19 as well.