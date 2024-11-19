2.3 million Georgians expected to travel for Thanksgiving, AAA says

You’re not imagining it—Atlanta has some of the worst bottlenecks on roads in the U.S. (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — AAA officials anticipates record-setting travel numbers for Georgians ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA, more than 2.3 million Georgians are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. That number marks an all-time high for the holiday. It also marks an increase of nearly 40,000 more travelers than 2023.

In Georgia, 2.1 million are expected to travel by car, 148,322 people are expected to travel by plane and 42,854 people will travel by other means of transportation, AAA officials add.

“We expect to see record travel numbers across the board,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails, and sea, travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now and consider travel insurance, which compensates for flight cancellations, delays, and lost luggage.”

The holiday travel period is expanded to include Tuesday, Nov. 26. through Monday, Dec. 2.

According to data by AAA, more than 79.9 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, with 71.7 million traveling by car, 5.8 million by plane, and 2.3 million by other means of transportation.

AAA officials say that Atlanta is among the top 10 destinations during the Thanksgiving travel period. Officials say nine of the top 10 cities to travel to within the United States are in warmer cities.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International is the world’s busiest airport and there are a lot of extra travelers expected over the holiday travel period this year, AAA says.

In 2023, there were 78.2 million total travelers for the Thanksgiving travel period, with 70.4 million by car, 5.7 million by plane, and 2.1 million by other means of transportation.

AAA travel numbers data for Georgians (AAA)

AAA’s Road Trip Tips

Get a full vehicle inspection before setting out on your trip.

Leave early and allow extra time to get to your destination so you are not in a rush.

Identify alternate routes in case you encounter congestion or road closures.

Avoid distractions while driving. Program your GPS before your drive.

Ensure everyone in the vehicle wears their seatbelt.

Never drive impaired.

AAA’s Air Travel Tips

Check in early online.

Monitor your flight status using your air carrier’s mobile app.

Arrive 2-3 hours before scheduled departure.

Pack medications and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on bag in case your flight is delayed or canceled.

Tips for Air Travelers who Have Not Booked their Flight Yet:

Book a flight that leaves early in the day . Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations.

. Flights in the afternoon and evening are more susceptible to delays and cancellations. Book a direct flight. Otherwise, build extra time between connections if your first flight is delayed.

Otherwise, build extra time between connections if your first flight is delayed. Consider traveling on Thanksgiving Day. This could offer the best combination of availability and price.

According to transportation data and insights provider INRIX, the worst times to travel by car over Thanksgiving are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best time to hit the road is Thanksgiving Day when interstates and highways are clear, officials add.

“With a record number of travelers expected to be on the road, drivers should follow traffic apps and local news alerts to avoid major delays,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “This is especially important for drivers in metropolitan areas like Boston, New York, LA, Seattle, and Washington, DC, where traffic is expected to be more than double what it typically is on a normal day.”

AAA also provided driver safety tips ahead of the holiday including taking extra precaution with the increase of travelers.

“We want to make sure all holiday travelers, tow truck drivers, and first responders make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA – The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “All drivers can help by moving over for flashing lights, whether it’s a tow truck or a disabled vehicle with its hazard lights on. That small gesture could save a life, even if it adds a few minutes to your commute.”

AAA advises motorists to use caution, slow down, and move over for first responders, tow trucks and any motorist who has a disabled car on the side of roads or highways. Motorists should also remember to use their blinkers and change lanes only when it is safe and clear to do so, not when they need to get over.

Travelers should remember to purchase flight insurance and check your rights in case a flight is delayed or canceled.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “if your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you on their first flight to your destination on which space is available, at no additional charge. If this involves a significant delay, find out if another carrier has space and ask the first airline if they will endorse your ticket to the other carrier.”

“It’s not too late to purchase travel insurance, which can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” Haas said. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if a flight is canceled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses.”