2 years after suffering stroke, popular Georgia DJ happy to be back in the groove

ATLANTA — To some, DJing is an art. To DJ Phoenixx Starr, it brings a whole new meaning to her life.

DJ Phoenixx Starr, whose real name is Jakima Starr, says music has helped guide her through many ups and downs and continues to inspire her every day.

The Rome, Georgia native says her name DJ Phoenixx Starr was inspired by her parents. Her last name Starr comes from her father, and her name Phoenixx comes from paying homage to her mother’s nickname “sparrow.”

“I’m taller than her and I thought about a nickname being the bigger bird, so I thought of a Phoenix,” she continued.

In July 2022, within the blink of an eye, everything flashed. She suffered a stroke randomly.

“It was a normal morning for me, at least I thought it was,” she said. “I got a bowl of cereal and was getting ready to go to work. I couldn’t hold the bowl in my hand, so I figured it was because I was having a bad morning. I was burnt out and couldn’t sleep from work. My whole right side gave out and I almost fell over in the shower.”

She said on her drive to work, she felt lethargic. She continued believing she was just having a bad day, until it got worse.

“I was going in and out of consciousness and I didn’t even know it,” she recalled. “I was really slow. I went to write something, and it was just scribble. I called my best friend and she said I was having a stroke. I didn’t believe her. If I didn’t get to the hospital in time, I would not be here.”

After suffering a stroke, DJ Phoenixx Starr was unsure if she would ever DJ again.

Doctors found a quarter-sized blood clot on her brain that comes from Fibromuscular dysplasia after her stroke. After spending months in the hospital recovering, her friends DJ Wally Sparks and DJ Jelly stood by her side and continued to encourage her to fight.

“They encouraged me to get back to the music. They kept saying it will come back to me and don’t stop,” she recalled.

She says in addition to making healthier lifestyle choices, she encourages people to make sure they get proper rest, stay active consistently, trust your body, and lower risks of unnecessary stress over little things.

“Even though it felt like the end of the road, music is what kept me going,” she continued. “Listening to music, playing music everyday helped. Family and friends supported me and encouraged me to get through it.”

Like a real phoenix, Starr rose from the ashes.

Larry “NuFace” Compton, a popular hip-hop historian and close friend, said he is proud of watching DJ Phoenixx Starr’s strength and evolution over the years. The two music afficionados met around 2018.

“I’m just proud,” he said. “Especially going through what she went through. Most don’t get that chance. I just love her.”

DJ Phoenixx Starr named DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Jelly, DJ Nabs, DJ Jaycee, and the late DJ Clark Kent as some of her favorites. She also says Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Foxy Brown, and Lauryn Hill inspire her.

“Seeing them do it made me realize that I can do anything, and not just in music,” she said. “Just because it was considered a man’s world, I couldn’t let that stop me from doing what I loved to do.”

DJ Phoenixx Starr holding a record that says Hip Hop Raised Me

Among the biggest lesson she’s learned from her biggest influences is don’t stop.

“DJ Clark Kent once said you have to play the music that the crowd didn’t know that they wanted to hear,” DJ Phoenixx Starr said. “I research music and listening for music that I don’t have. DJ Clark Kent would also say to keep going. All of those words of advice are like gems to me. I hold it near to my heart,” she said.

DJ Phoenixx Starr recalled when she first started working with Backbone, who is also a close friend. One day, DJ Phoenixx Starr assured him she was serious about being a DJ. Backbone encouraged her to perfect her craft and to have a good ear.

“During the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, I performed with him at Lakewood Amphitheater. He told me we’re going to start going on tour and DJing these gigs and to be ready,” she said.

In addition to being the DJ for Backbone, DJ Phoenixx Starr previously served as the DJ for Clark Atlanta University’s homecoming events, the Jazz Festival at the Tabernacle.

She also opened for hip-hop artist Talib Kweli, and has been a DJ at events across Georgia.

“Atlanta has something special,” NuFace said. “Female DJ’s need to be celebrated more, and she really loves the music she plays,” he said. “We did the NuApollo event at Apache for over a year. That experience was priceless. I seen her play music for free, so, to see her get paid gigs and special events is great.”

Photo of DJ Phoenixx Starr with NuFace (Larry "NuFace" Compton)

DJ Phoenixx Starr says she is grateful that her “brother” NuFace always cheers her on and lifts her up.

“We need a NuFace. He shows you that there are still genuine people out there without genuine motives,” she continued. “It’s all love. He really loves what you do and that’s what artists truly need. He really loves music and the artist, and nobody does that enough anymore.”

Now, DJ Phoenixx Starr is back in her element, doing what she loves and smiling.

NuFace “gives me the push, the confidence boost, the encouragement, he tells me when I need to tighten up,” she added.

She is focused on getting better everyday and perfecting her craft while staying productive.

“I’m working on being a better DJ and just being everywhere. On the East Coast, West Coast, overseas and still do what I love. I still feel deep in my soul that I have a calling with my music,” DJ Phoenixx Starr said.

DJ Phoenixx Starr offered advice to anyone chasing their dreams.

“The world is big enough for you to achieve anything. Go for it,” she said. “Left Eye said in one of her videos, ‘if you can see it, you just have to figure out how to get there.’ Manifest. Work your way towards your dreams and some way, somehow, you’re going to find your way to them.”