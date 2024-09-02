2 metro Atlanta suburbs ranked among fastest-growing in the U.S.

Atlanta skyline

UNION CITY, Ga. — A pair of metro Atlanta suburbs are being nationally recognized for their growth.

GOBankingrate ranked the 50 fastest-growing suburbs with home values under $500,000.

The ranking factored in population growth between 2020 and 2022 and focused on cities with a 9% or greater population growth rate.

Both Union City and McDonough were recognized in the ranking, earning the No. 4 and No. 18 spots respectively.

As of July, the average home price in Union City was $259,054. Union City saw its population increase by a whopping 22.27% from 2020 to 2022.

While McDonough had an average home price of $354,810 in July and had its population increase by 13.93% in that two year span.


