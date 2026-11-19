2 men accused of trying to import cocaine from Guatemala to Atlanta face charges

ATLANTA — A Salvadoran national and a Guatemalan national accused of trying to import 330 pounds of cocaine from Guatemala to the Atlanta area are facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney in Atlanta says Juan Carlos Escobar Rodriguez, a Salvadoran national living in Guatemala, and Jorge Edy Pelaez Martinez, a Guatemalan national, are a part of the Guatemala-based drug trafficking organization Los Pochos.

Martinez and Rodriguez were allegedly working with others to establish a cocaine distribution route from Colombia, through Guatemala, to Mexico, and then to Atlanta.

“According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the charges, and other information presented in court: the Guatemala-based drug trafficking organization Los Pochos has ties to multiple terrorist-designated drug cartels, including the La Nueva Familia Michoacana (LNFM) and Sinaloa cartels,” U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia officials said.

Officials say they have been extradited to the Northern District of Georgia.

Officials say Rodriguez and Martinez were detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service without bail, pending trial.

“Homeland Security Investigations will continue to work with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt transnational criminal organizations that seek to profit by trafficking dangerous narcotics into our communities,” said Ellen Johnson, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia.