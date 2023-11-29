2 Georgia restaurants make Yelp’s list of top 25 new restaurants of 2023

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta restaurants have made Yelp’s list of the country’s best new restaurants in 2023.

The review hub chose 25 new must-try restaurants across the U.S. that represent the “rising stars of the culinary world.”

Yelp chose the restaurants based on if they were full-service and opened after January 1, 2022 and then ranked them by total volume and ratings of reviews, health scores and the opinion of a Yelp trend expert.

Oreatha’s at The Point came in at #4 on the list. The restaurant opened in Atlanta’s historic Cascade Heights neighborhood and features a menu that is a mash-up of different flavors and cultures. Think an Italian Caprese salad with southern fried green tomatoes and succotash, Thai-seasoned catfish served with coconut grits and Oxtail lasagna.

Chamblee Mexican restaurant Oaxaca also made the list, coming in at #17. The menu features dishes straight from the southern Oaxaca region of Mexico including elote (grilled corn), churros, Tacos al Pastor and more.

The restaurant is so committed to authentic Oaxacan dishes that they import their corn -- which makes their tortillas -- directly from the region.

Here’s the full list of Yelp’s best new restaurants of 2023:

Anima by EDO -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Pomet -- Oakland, California

Manzke -- Los Angeles, California

Oreatha’s at The Point -- Atlanta, Georgia

Raina -- Washington, D.C.

Osteria -- Miami, Florida

Lion & The Ramble -- Coral Gables, Florida

Ever Andalo -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Laser Wolf -- Brooklyn, New York

Eating House -- Miami, Florida

Walrus Rodeo -= Miami, Florida

Ellie Bird -- Falls Church, Virginia

The Katherine -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Money Cat -- Houston, Texas

Lup & Iris -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Ammoora -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oaxaca -- Atlanta, Georgia

Indienne -- Chicago, Illinois

Culprits -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Alpana -- Chicago, Illinois

San Laurel -- Los Angeles, California

The Bedford by Martha Stewart -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Burnin 99 -- North Charleston, South Carolina

California English -- San Diego, California

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi -- New York, New York

WSB-TV’s Allie Goolrick contributed to this report.