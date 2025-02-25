2 Barrow County law enforcement officers save 2 children inside burning apartment

WINDER, Ga. — A Barrow County Sheriff’s deputy and a Winder Police officer are being hailed as heroes for rushing into a burning apartment and saving two children who were inside on Tuesday.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith says a deputy and a Winder officer rushed into the unit when they discovered a baby was inside the burning building.

“They crawled on their hands and knees inside the apartment, they went into the room where the fire was and found the child on the floor,” Sheriff Smith said.

The infant child was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital. The other child and both law enforcement officers were rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Sheriff Smith said it has been confirmed that the child is going to make a full recovery.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.