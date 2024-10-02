2 Atlanta restaurants named among ‘America’s Best Restaurants 2024′ by The New York Times

ATLANTA — The New York Times published its “America’s Best Restaurants 2024″ guide and two Atlanta restaurants made the list.

The newspaper’s food reporters, editors and critics named Bread and Butterfly and Nàdair among their 50 favorite places to eat across the country. Both are new to the list, which features 32 different restaurants from last year’s list.

Chef Demetrius Brown took over Bread & Butterfly in Inman Park a year ago. New York Times reporter Kim Severson highlighted Brown infusing more Afro-Caribbean flavors into the French-inspired cafe’s menu.

“Cilantro, thyme and epis, the herbaceous spice blend, perfume a delicate interpretation of the classic beef patty. In the same way, Mr. Brown uses English peas and local mushrooms to enhance djon-djon, a dish named after a type of Haitian mushroom. He marinates halibut for escovitch, and marries single-origin Haitian chocolate with coconut ice cream,” Severson writes.

Nàdair is the latest restaurant opened by James Beard finalist Kevin Gillespie. He opened the Scottish fine dining restaurant back in May in DeKalb County.

The New York Times called it Gillespie’s “most personal restaurant” among the ones he has opened across Georgia.

“With a carpet woven in the colors of his family’s tartan and a pocketful of his Scottish granny’s recipes, you’d think the place would be a stodgy tribute to oats and haggis. It’s anything but,” Severson wrote.



