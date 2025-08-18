18 new restaurants and retailers coming to Lenox Square Mall

Lenox Square
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The new mix of businesses coming to Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall are aimed at catering to the evolving customer base which are more gen z and millennial shoppers.

Luxury jewelry maker Mejuri, Cole Haan, Claire’s, and Kelly’s Cajun Grill will be new to Lenox and will open later this year.

Among those expanding or relocating in the mall: Rolex, Burberry, and Ferragamo.

New and exclusive to the Atlanta market will be All Saints and Good American.

Simon Property Group, which owns and manages Lenox, says the changes are about keeping the mall relevant.

