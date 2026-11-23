ATLANTA — As families across Georgia prepare for Thanksgiving, approximately 1.7 million residents are experiencing food insecurity, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

That’s roughly one in six Georgians who may not know where their next meal will come from.

“We’ve got 1.7 million food insecure people across the state right now; and those are folks that don’t know at some point during the year where their next meal is coming from,” said Jon West, interim president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

West says the rising cost of living has contributed to a growing demand for food assistance, with the organization seeing a 50% increase in the number of people needing its services over the past four years.

“We’ve got a number of families and individuals who are finding themselves in need for the very first time. We’re here until things get better for our neighbors. Unfortunately there are more folks who are finding themselves at that point,” West said.

A recent poll from researchers at Emory University found that more than one in four parents have cut back on or skipped meals because they could not afford enough food.

The research also found that food insecurity is affecting rural families and Black families at higher rates. Meanwhile, approximately 60% of Georgia families have changed their food spending habits in recent months because of higher prices.

To help meet the growing demand, the Atlanta Community Food Bank expects to distribute more than 130 million pounds of food this year across its 29-county service area in North Georgia.

The organization works with more than 700 community partners, including religious organizations, schools and local agencies, to distribute food to residents in need.

“Congregations, churches, synagogues, mosques, community centers, community kitchens, schools, sheriff’s offices, no matter who it is, if you’re trying to get food to folks we’re going to find a way to partner with you,” West said.

Nearly 30% of the food distributed by the organization comes through partnerships with retailers and grocery stores, helping redirect food that might otherwise be thrown away.

The food bank also relies on donations from community members to continue providing assistance. Residents can contribute food or money to support its efforts.

“Every dollar somebody donates to us, we can turn that one dollar into three meals,” West said.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Graham Carroll contributed to this story.