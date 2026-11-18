MABLETON, GA — A historic home that stood in Mableton for more than a century is considered a total loss after an early Wednesday morning fire destroyed the property.

Known locally as the “Glore House,” the home was built in 1912 by Dr. Homer Glore, Mableton’s first mayor, when the city was originally incorporated.

According to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson Lauren Burden, firefighters initially responded to reports of a brush fire before discovering the burning home.

“Dispatched to a reported brush fire in the area, crews found a fully engulfed residence, a historic home,” Burden said.

The house was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Burden says the age of the home and the extent of the damage have created challenges for investigators.

“It is an older home, the materials may be different from what we have now. The residence was fully engulfed when we arrived,” Burden said.

The city had recently purchased the abandoned property with plans to restore it for future use.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire, and the condition of the structure has prevented crews from conducting a search of the property.

“Our crews have been unable to search the property due to the condition from the fire, but once the conditions are favorable and they’re able to search they will,” Burden said.

The city also recently purchased Mableton’s first post office, located across the street from the Glore House. That building was not damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Graham Carroll contributed to this story.