1 Georgia restaurant makes Yelp’s 2024 list of top pizza joints in U.S.

2024 National Pizza Day FILE PHOTO: If you are a pizza fan, here is a picture of a delicious looking pizza. (MPKphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia may need to up its pizza game, if Yelp has any say in it.

Only one Georgia restaurant made the review aggregate’s list of Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. in 2024.

Vinnie Van Go-Go’s in Savannah came in at # 68 on the list.

The casual restaurant offers a thin-crust pizza called a Neapolitan and bakes its dough fresh every night.

So where can you find the best pies in the U.S.?

Most of the best pizza spots that made the list are in New York and California, with 10 spots on the list in both the Empire State and the Golden State.

The number 1 spot to get pizza in the U.S. is at Pequod’s Pizzeria in Chicago.