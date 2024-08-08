LL Cool, Usher to be honored at 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala

LL Cool J and Usher have been named as two of the honorees for the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala, which celebrates the artists, activists and more who use their platforms to champion and further racial equity and social justice.

LL will be honored with the Clarence Trailblazer Award, and Usher will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.

"To be receiving this award from an organization that is making such big moves for racial equity and justice within the music industry is an honor," LL said in a statement. "Clarence Avant was a true legend. He and I were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the same year and he was a father figure to me, so it's a full circle moment and feels truly special."

Other honorees include BeyGood's executive director Ivy McGregor, who's getting the BMAC Change Agent Award, BMAC 365 Award recipient Live Nation and winners of the BMAC Social Impact Award, BET Media Group's Scott Mills, Louis Carr, Constance Orlando and Kimberly Paige.

The Black Music Action Coalition Gala will take place Sept. 19 in LA, with entertainment and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns serving as host.

