Lizzo shares message to fans amid fitness journey

Fitness and health are lifelong journeys for a lot of people, during which you may have off days. With the intention to help others feel less alone, Lizzo shared a post in which she revealed she, too, falls out of her routine sometimes.

"I overate yesterday and im (sic) feeling really bad about it," Lizzo wrote over a TikTok of her looking at herself in the mirror. "I'm trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment. And if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too."

The video was soundtracked by words from poet Soulxsigh: "You did good today, really good. You might not see it, you might think it was just another day but it wasn't. Every step you took today was a step forward, no matter how small."

Lizzo wrote in the caption, "If you’re going through this ur not alone."

Lizzo has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok; she has denied allegations she's taking Ozempic.

