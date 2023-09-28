Lizzo seeks to dismiss former dancers' harassment lawsuit

Lizzo's team has filed a legal document seeking to dismiss the lawsuit three of her former dancers filed against her. In it, they deny sexual harassment claims from Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, all of whom also accused the singer of creating a hostile work environment.

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached – whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment,” a spokesperson for Lizzo’s legal team said in a statement. “Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law."

As Variety reports, Lizzo and her Big Grrrl Touring, Inc. production company requested that the judge dismiss the lawsuit "in its entirety with prejudice," providing over 30 affirmative defenses countering the dancers' original claims.

The dancers allege Lizzo and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley weight shamed them, pressured them to touch nude performers at a strip club in Amsterdam and more. However, according to Variety, Lizzo claims in the newly filed documents that "there was no injury, loss or damage to Plaintiffs" and that the plaintiffs acted in bad faith.

