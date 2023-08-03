Lizzo responds to harassment claims, says "false allegations" are "as unbelievable as they sound"

Lizzo has responded to the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three former dancers, writing in a lengthy Instagram note that the allegations are "false."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she said.

The lawsuit, filed by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 1, says that some of the dancers were weight-shamed, forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior and pressured into participating in "disturbing" sex shows.

The singer, 35, called the last few days "gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," saying her "work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned."

Lizzo described the dancers' claims as "sensationalized stories" by "former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

The singer said that while she "sometimes" has to "make hard" work decisions, "it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable."

The complaint also alleges that Lizzo pressured her dancers to engage in a nude photo shoot during her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls dance competition show, as well as attend nude performances and touch nude performers at clubs in the Red Light District in Amsterdam.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself," she wrote. "But I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

Lizzo, who's known for celebrating her body and advocating for self love, said she "would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

She ended her note by saying, "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this."

