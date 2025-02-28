Lizzo drops new song and video, announces intimate fan shows

Lizzo is back -- and it's about damn time.

The Grammy-winning singer has dropped a new song and video, "Love in Real Life," to launch her next era. In the upbeat track, Lizzo sings about finally deciding to leave her house, go out on the town and discover "love in real life." "Tonight/ I might make an appearance since I look this fine/ And plus, it's been a while," she sings.

In the video, she takes a limo to the club and starts dancing, only to realize that the people in the club with her have turned into a Thriller-esque pack of zombies, who start stalking her through the streets. But instead of running, she joins in with the zombies, dancing and having a great time.

Lizzo has also announced three intimate fan shows for March. She'll play the Wiltern in LA on March 12, Irving Plaza in New York on March 16 and First Avenue in Minneapolis, the city where she started her music career, on March 18. You can sign up for the presale today at lizzomusic.com ; presales start March 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 6 at 10 a.m. local.

This is Lizzo's first new, non soundtrack-related music since she dropped the title track of her album Special in 2023.

