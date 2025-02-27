Lionel Richie's memoir now has a title

Harper One
By Andrea Dresdale

Lionel Richie's memoir, which he first announced last year, now has a title: Truly, named after his 1982 debut solo single.

The memoir, due out Sept. 30, is described by publisher Harper One as "intimate" and "deeply candid," detailing "turbulence, loss, and near-calamity."

People further reports that the book is a "no-holds-barred" telling of Lionel's story, from his childhood in Alabama, to his success with The Commodores, to his solo superstardom, all the way up to his present gig as a judge on American Idol.

People also notes that the book covers Lionel's struggle with ADHD, his two divorces and a serious vocal cord injury that nearly ended his career.

You can preorder the book now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!