Lionel Richie to headline New Year's show in Dubai

Lionel Richie has made his New Year’s plans.

The R&B legend is set to perform in Dubai, headlining the New Year’s Eve Under the Stars Gala at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai.

Richie is expected to treat the New Year's audience to a show filled with his legendary hits, which will be followed by what is described as “the greatest fireworks show on earth.”

“A true world-class entertainer, we are incredibly excited to welcome Lionel Richie as our headline act,” Kym Barter, general manager of Atlantis, The Palm, shares. “As the leading entertainment destination in the region, our New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner guests have high expectations, and we aim to ensure that every experience is nothing but extraordinary. ... We have no doubt that the countdown to 2025 will be another memorable experience for everyone.”

Tickets for the gala and dinner are on sale now.

But if Dubai is a bit too far for you to travel to, there are still plenty of chances to see Lionel live here in the States. He is set to play several dates in Las Vegas at the Encore Theater at the Wynn. The shows start Sept. 18, with dates booked through Nov. 16. A complete schedule can be found at lionelrichie.com.

