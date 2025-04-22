Lineup for Rock The Bells 2025 unveiled

The artists who will Rock The Bells at the 2025 festival have been announced, representing generations of hip-hop stars. Set to take the stage are Busta Rhymes, Redman, Eric B. & Rakim, Remy Ma, Too $hort, Big Daddy Kane, Scarface, Plies, Boosie, Fabolous, Lil' Mo, State Property and more. Roxanne Shanté will serve as the host, and Kid Capri will entertain the crowd with the tunes. There will also be a tribute to Uptown Records, curated by Uptown alum DJ Eddie F., featuring the voices that defined the label's sound. Donell Jones, Soul For Real and Al B. Sure! are among the stars appearing for that segment.

Rock The Bells 2025 will take place in New Jersey for the first time; it's scheduled for June 28 at Newark’s Prudential Center. The theme this go-round is Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool.

"Rock The Bells has always been about the elevation, preservation, and innovation of Hip-Hop," LL COOL J, founder of Rock The Bells, said in a statement. "Class of 2025: Summer's Kool is more than a festival — it's a cultural homecoming. We're celebrating the artists who built the foundation and the new voices pushing it forward, all in one night. This is Hip-Hop in its full glory — past, present, and future."

Tickets are available starting with a presale on Tuesday that runs from 10 a.m. ET to Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional presales will also launch, followed by the general sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.