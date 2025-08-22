Lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival announced

Amidst a tour and the continued rollout for Chromakopia and his surprise album Don't Tap The Glass, Tyler, The Creator has another announcement: the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

He'll be taking the stage at the 2025 event, which will also feature performances from Tems, T-Pain, Childish Gambino, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, 2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist. The full lineup is available via a word search puzzle found on the Camp Flog Gnaw website.

The carnival, produced with Goldenvoice, is slated to go down on the Dodger Stadium grounds on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

