Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' now available for preorder

Lil Wayne's intended release date for Tha Carter VI album has not changed. After hinting in a Cetaphil Super Bowl commercial that his album would come out June 6, he's followed up with a post on social platform X. In it, he shared a video compilation from throughout his career. It ends with the album's release date, also written in the caption, "Tha Carter VI Pre Order Now Coming 6.6.25."

As the name implies, Tha Carter VI is the sixth installment of an "influential series in hip-hop history" that "didn't just raise the bar — it became the bar," a blurb on the preorder site says. "From reshaping mixtape culture to birthing a generation of rap superstars, Tha Carter legacy is untouchable," it continued. "Now, Wayne is back to remind the world why he's the greatest rapper alive."

The album will mark Wayne's first solo studio project since 2020's Funeral.

