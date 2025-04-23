Lil Wayne teams with Mitchell & Nell for merch inspired by 'Tha Carter VI' and Green Bay Packer's heritage

Lil Wayne may no longer be interested in the Super Bowl, but he hasn't shut down all opportunities from the NFL. The rapper has partnered with sports apparel company Mitchell & Ness for a limited-edition merch collection celebrating his Tha Carter VI album and the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Included in the first drop of the collection are T-shirts, football jerseys and hoodies, with a reimagined Packers' logo on the front in honor of the team and its football heritage. A "VI" symbol is on the back, representing Tha Carter VI.

"We had to create something that reps the G but still drips with that Tunechi flavor," Wayne says in a statement, per Uproxx. "It's more than merch. It represents legacy, loyalty and a little bit of luxury for the real ones."

The collection is now available at MitchellandNess.com, Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, and select team online and stadium stores.

Wayne's Tha Carter VI will drop on June 6, the same day he's headlining his first MSG show in celebration of the release.

