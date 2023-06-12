Lil Wayne says 'Tha Carter' mixtapes "holds no significance to me at all"

Lil Wayne's Tha Carter series is a fan favorite, but the rapper has little recollection of the projects. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he revealed that particular set of mixtapes "holds no significance to me at all."

"I don't know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter One from Tha Carter IV ... You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn't even know what we talking about," he said. "I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s***."

Rather than focus on his past music, Wayne's been in the studio working on multiple songs a day and toward his ultimate goal of being known as the best rapper alive. His aim is part of why he says he's "still only listening and working on my own s***."

"I believe once you start trying to listen to everybody else, you ain’t in it no more. You just happy to be here. But not me," he said. "I’m in a gym working on my own game ... I don’t care how fast you run. You can’t even stand next to me with that s***."

Tunechi does have other things he'd like to achieve, as he noted, "Every time I meet a fan, the first thing they going to tell me is the things that I haven’t accomplished." He hints that he'd like to perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl. If given the opportunity, he said, "I’d kill that s***. We wouldn’t even worry about the game after that."

Wayne's musical ambition has been ongoing and may continue until he leaves this earth. "I don’t think that the real true artists and pioneers, they never retire," he said. "They died doing this."

