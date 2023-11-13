Lil Wayne gives Lil Durk's "Smurk Carter" props: "Shoutout to that boy"

Lil Durk's latest single, "Smurk Carter," gets Lil Wayne's stamp of approval.

After taking a listen to the new song, credited as Durk's homage to the rap icon — and another of his idols, Jay-Z — Wayne said he liked what he heard.

"That b**** was bad, that b**** hard," Wayne said in a video shared to Durk's Instagram Story. "Shout out to that boy, man."

The "Smurk Carter" music video, which premiered November 10, the same day he released the track, sees Durk channeling early 2000s Wayne with a purple camouflage BAPE hoodie, similar to the one the "A Milli" rapper wore to 2005 BET Awards.

On the matching cover art, Durk sports a few face tattoos that match the ones permanently etched into Wayne's forehead and cheeks.

When sharing the release news with his followers on Instagram, Durk posted a clip of the music video, captioning the post with lyrics "Duffle Bag Boy," which is also the title of Playaz Circle's 2007 hit featuring Lil Wayne.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.