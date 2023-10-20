Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz announce joint album ﻿'Welcome 2 Collegrove﻿﻿', drop off first single, "Presha"

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunite for a new collaborative project called Welcome 2 Collegrove.

The long-awaited album follows the duo's first joint effort, 2016's ColleGrove.

To introduce fans to Welcome 2 Collegrove, Wayne and 2 Chainz will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on October 20 to perform the lead single, "Presha," which is currently available on major platforms.

Outside of their albums, the pair previously joined forces on Playaz Circle's "Duffle Bag Boy," "Rich as F***" in 2013 and Juicy J's strip club anthem "Bandz a Make Her Dance."

The term "ColleGrove" is named after Chainz's Georgia hometown, College Park, and Wayne's Louisiana hometown, Hollygrove.

Welcome 2 Collegrove is expected out Friday, November 17.

