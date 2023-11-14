Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz drop ﻿'Welcome 2 Collegrove' ﻿album trailer narrated by 50 Cent

Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images for BET

By Jamia Pugh

With only a few days away from the anticipated release of 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne's Welcome 2 Collegrove, the duo treated fans to an album trailer.

Narrated by 50 Cent, the short clip, shared in a joint social media post, depicts a younger version of the rappers and tells the story of their career beginnings and how they met.

"Let me tell you a story about these two guys that eventually became brothers," 50 says. "You got this kid named Tune, Tunechi, some s*** like that. Straight out of 17th of New Orleans."

He continues with Wayne's backstory: "Been rich since he was like 13, 14 years old. He came with his own style, they tried to steal his s***. He ended up putting the whole game on his back, had clientele for years and always had good product."

50 then delves into 2 Chainz's come-up: "And then you got Slim from the South Side of Atlanta. Loved playing basketball, he a real mama's boy. And that’s how he got the name Tity Boi," he says.

He adds that when the two met up, they "devised a plan on how to take over the land, it kind of went like this. Welcome to Collegrove."

The teaser seems to be part one of a series of preview content, considering the post caption reads, "Scene 1" and only four of the 21 album tracks were revealed.

Welcome 2 Collegrove is due out November 17. Here's the full track list:

  1. "Scene 1: Welcome 2 Collegrove"
  2. "G6"
  3. "Big Diamonds" feat. 21 Savage
  4. "Presha"
  5. "Long Story Short"
  6. "Scene 2: Duffle Bag Boys"
  7. "Millions From Now"
  8. "Crazy Thick"
  9. "Transparency" feat. Usher
  10. "Significant Order"
  11. "Scene 3: Ladies Man"
  12. "P.P.A." feat. Fabolous
  13. "Oprah & Gayle" feat. Benny the Butcher
  14. "Shame"
  15. "Bars"
  16. "Scene 4: No Fent"
  17. "Godzilla" feat. Vory
  18. "Crown Snatcher"
  19. "Can't Believe You" feat. Rick Ross
  20. "Scene 5: Never Was Lost"
  21. "Moonlight" feat. Marsha Ambrosius

