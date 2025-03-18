Lil' Kim pays tribute to 'second mom' Voletta Wallace

Lil' Kim has expressed her love for The Notorious B.I.G.'s late mother, Voletta Wallace. Taking to social media Sunday, Kim opened up about her relationship with Voletta, who she referred to as a second mom.

“We spent the last 9-10 years strengthening our relationship…But the last 4-5 years were really special because we started to talk, at least once a month. Then eventually, once a week, then 2-3 times a week. U would send me beautiful photos of yourself and an update of ur garden which had become your life," Kim wrote, including screenshots of those pictures and their text messages.

She shared that Voletta had her saved in her phone as "daughter" and that she had plans to see Voletta following her show in Atlantic City, but "that day will never come."

“This hits different because there’s no hurt and sadness like the hurt and sadness when u crave conversation from someone who is no longer here," Kim continued. "It makes the sadness a little better knowing that you’re reunited with the other half of ur heart."

Speaking to VladTV, Voletta had previously shared her past issue with Kim was that she "was [parading] over national television about Biggie, the love of her life" without the rapper being around to defend himself.

Voletta's funeral took place March 11, and Mase was also there to pay his respects.

"It was interesting, it was good but then it was also, like, heartfelt because while I was sitting there I was thinking it felt like an end of an era," he said on his It Is What It Is podcast.

