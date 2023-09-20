Lil' Kim is 'Ebony's hip-hop 50th anniversary cover star

By Jamia Pugh

In honor of hip-hop's 50th birthday this year, Ebony tapped a rap icon for its special edition cover.

Donning a Rey Ortiz peach bodysuit and a gold nose chain by Laurel DeWitt, Lil' Kim posed for pictures and chatted with the magazine about her impact on music and the fashion world.

The small excerpt, published digitally as part of a larger story found in the print edition hitting stands September 19, refers to Kim as a "fashion provocateur and forever muse" who "talks the art of reinvention and the transformative power of style" in the piece.

Ebony compares the "Magic Stick" rapper to another music favorite — Megan Thee Stallion, writing that Meg's freedom in her rap and fashion choices is due in part to the years of work Kim put in the industry.

"Let's protect Megan and Lil' Kim (and every Black woman). Thee Stallion ran free around the world in Mugler in 2022 because Lil' Kim was Y2K jet-setting to Milan in Versace first," the article reads.

