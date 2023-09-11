Lil Durk previews new song sampling Missy Elliot's "Get Ur Freak On"

Scott Legato/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Lil Durk is leaning into a hip-hop legend for a new track with a sample of Missy Elliot's 2001 hit "Get Ur Freak On."

He took to social media over the weekend with a 25-second preview of the unreleased song, later shared by Rap Alert and The Shade Room, that sees him rapping his usual drill-style flow over the iconic beat.

The short clip follows another music tease Durk dropped online — an upcoming collaborative project with the Chicago native alongside rising rapper Sexyy Red.

"Y'all go ask @lildurk when we droppin!!" Sexyy Red wrote in a video post later retweeted by Durk.

Both music teasers come at a time when Durk's deluxe edition of Almost Healed is expected. He first revealed the expanded album was set to drop in August by way of a special T-shirt worn during his walk-out appearance at fighter Jake Paul's match against Nate Diaz last month.

Durk also recently joined Jay-Z for a photo op after the two of them attended one of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour shows.

"Trenches to billions," he captured the Instagram post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!