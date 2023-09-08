Lil Baby concert shooting: One person left in critical condition, taken to medical center

One person was shot and left in critical condition at Lil Baby's concert at the FedExForum in Memphis on Thursday night, September 7, according to the Associated Press.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted a statement about the incident, writing that they "responded to a shooting at 191 Beale Street" — the address of the FedExForum.

"One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition," police said. "At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown. No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility."

Lil Baby was reportedly rushed off the stage when shots were fired inside the venue.

As of Friday afternoon, Baby hadn't yet released a public statement about the shooting.

The Memphis stop was one of many part of the rapper's IOU Tour, which kicked off in Montreal in May.

After a few performances in the U.S. earlier this summer, it was announced that Teyana Taylor would be heading up all creative direction for the tour, including assisting with Baby's stage presence and wardrobe.

"You def in good hands with one hell of a village & I can't wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this," Teyana wrote of the partnership.

Lil Baby's IOU Tour is set to continue through September with a final show slated at the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale on September 22.

