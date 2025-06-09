Leon Thomas announces Mutts Don't Heel tour

Leon Thomas is making one thing clear: Mutts Don't Heel. It's a message he hopes to share during his upcoming world tour, which he recently announced will visit cities in the U.S. and abroad.

The North American leg will launch Oct. 30 in Dallas before making stops in major cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Brooklyn and LA. The international trek will then follow, kicking off March 5 and coming to an end on April 3. Rising R&B star Ambré will join as the supporting act.

Tickets for the Mutts Don't Heel tour, which supports Thomas' Heel album, will be available starting with an artist presale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. A Spotify presale will commence Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and the general sale will start Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Heel is the deluxe version of Thomas' sophomore album, Mutt.

