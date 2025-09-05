Leon Thomas to release new EP in October

Leon Thomas has new music on the way. In an interview with Billboard, he revealed he will release a seven-track EP in October that is "notably funkier, and at times more psychedelic" than his breakthrough album, Mutt. He says it will carry on the energy he received from Parliament-Funkadelic's own George Clinton, who praised "Mutt" and presented him a customized white hat with rhinestones at Coachella in April.

Until then, however, Leon continues the rollout for Mutt, which originally dropped in September 2024. He's made appearances on late-night talk shows, released a deluxe version, announced a tour and made sure to visit local radio stations.

“It’s tough, sometimes, as an artist when you go to a meeting and all the ideas are TikToks,” Leon says. “You have to build the machine around your music and make friends with the power players in traditional media. I still agree with this being a people’s industry. Shaking hands is important; not being a d*** is important.”

Despite nearly a year of promoting the project, he adds he doesn't "really mind being in this position where we push Mutt for so long because it deserves to be heard by the world."

"I'm excited to be one of the trailblazers who brings back those old feelings without having to steal their chords or melodies," Leon tells Billboard.

