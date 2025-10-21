Leon Thomas recruits Issa Rae for teaser to upcoming 'Pholks' EP

Leon Thomas is teasing his new EP, Pholks, with a trailer featuring Issa Rae.

She takes on the role of a host who's introducing the crowd to upcoming performer Leon.

“Right over here, ladies and gentlemen, now I need you to get yourself and your souls together. This man will make your liver quiver. This man will make your bladder splatter. This man will free your knees," Issa says. "Ladies and gentlemen, let's all welcome soul brother #1 Leon Thomas." The curtain then opens to find Leon, backed by a band and standing centerstage with his guitar around neck.

Leon's teaser is now available to watch on his social media and YouTube; it marks another collaboration between Issa and the singer, who appeared on a season of Issa's HBO series Insecure.

Pholks is set to release on Friday, featuring seven tracks and a verse from 4batz. Leon previewed the EP with the recently released single "Just How You Are," out now with an accompanying video.

