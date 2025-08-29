Leon Thomas covers Bon Iver, named artist ambassador for Music Advocacy Day

It’s the cover you didn’t know you needed. Leon Thomas has put his own spin on folk singer-songwriter Bon Iver’s “Holocene.”

In a video posted to TikTok, the "MUTT" singer delivers a haunting and soulful rendition of the track under the glow of blue lighting. The song is off Bon Iver's self-titled 2011 album.

Leon’s cover quickly drew thousands of likes on TikTok and comments begging him to release it on streaming.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has been announced as the artist ambassador for The Recording Academy's 11th annual Music Advocacy Day, taking place on Sept. 25. The event is to help mobilize musicians across the country in support of music creators' rights.

"Some of my favorite moments in life have happened because of music ... not just creating it, but connecting with people through it,” Leon says in a statement. “Music has given me community, purpose, and a way to tell my story. That's why I said yes when I was asked to be this year's Music Advocacy Day Artist Ambassador.”

“On Thursday, September 25, I'll be standing alongside other Recording Academy members across the country for the 11th annual Music Advocacy Day, talking to lawmakers about the issues that really matter to us as creators,” the statement continued.

