Ledisi reflects on Super Bowl performance ahead of Love You Too tour: 'The spotlight is hot'

Ledisi will be hitting the road Saturday, embarking on her Love You Too tour. It's her first tour since she performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl, a moment she never saw for herself.

"It was not [on] the wish list, none of that. ... I grew up with football, but never like, 'Oh, you're gonna go and sing one of the biggest stages one time in your life,'" she tells ABC Audio. She adds the icing on the cake was that she was performing the Black national anthem in her hometown of New Orleans.

"I'm all about legacy," Ledisi shares, noting she was carrying history, Black culture and her mother's dreams at the Super Bowl. Though no stranger to the spotlight, she says it was different than her other performances.

"The spotlight is hot. It was a different light," Ledisi says. "It was bigger to me and it's people I don't know, and people beyond the screen you don't about and you hope it works out."

"I love that feeling that I had. I just still haven't processed it," she says of the performance. "It was overwhelming to come full circle in a career where I began, where I was born. To come right around, go all over the world ... and then come right back to that moment. It's great, it's beautiful."

With Super Bowl performer now one of her many titles, Ledisi shares she's "on places and platforms that I've never been."

"They're asking the questions before I get there, they've done their research," she says. "I don't have to explain who I am anymore at this point. And I'm walking in my own lane, I'm not trying to prove anything."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.