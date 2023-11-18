Lawyer for Sean "Diddy" Combs says Cassie lawsuit settlement is in "no way an admission of wrongdoing"

On Saturday afternoon, Ben Brafman, Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney, commented on a settlement between his client and recording artist Cassie, which she revealed on Friday evening.

Brafman insisted, "Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

He concluded the statement saying, "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, had filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York that accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents.

According to the complaint, Ventura claimed the abuse began when she entered into a professional and sexual relationship with Combs when she was just 19 and he was 37.

On Friday evening, she released a statement noting, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Combs, in his own statement, said "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

