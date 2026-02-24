Lawsuit brought by Isaac Hayes’ estate against Donald Trump has been ‘mutually resolved’

The son of legendary R&B singer Isaac Hayes has announced the outcome of the estate’s lawsuit against Donald Trump over the use of the classic Hayes-penned track “Hold On (I’m Coming)” at his political rallies.

According to an Instagram post by Isaac Hayes III, president of the estate, the suit has been "mutually resolved and we are satisfied with the outcome."

The Hayes estate sued the Trump campaign in August of 2024, demanding they stop using the tune, which Hayes co-wrote with David Porter for Sam & Dave. They also sought $3 million to cover licensing fees for the times the song has already been used without permission between 2022 and 2024.

“This resolution represents more than the conclusion of a legal matter,” reads the Instagram post. “It reaffirms the importance of protecting intellectual property rights and copyrights, especially as they relate to legacy, ownership, and the responsible use of creative works.”

“Isaac Hayes, Jr. dedicated his life to his craft, and his contributions to music and culture carry enduring value. As stewards of his legacy, we remain committed to ensuring that his work is respected and properly protected," the statement notes.

“We are proud that this matter has helped further a broader conversation surrounding intellectual property rights and the obligation to honor creators and their estates,” the post continues. “Protecting ownership is not only about the past, it is about preserving dignity, value, and accountability for future generations.”

On Monday, a stipulation of dismissal of the case was filed with the courts. No other details regarding the resolution of the case have been revealed.

