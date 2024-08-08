Lauryn Hill opens up about canceling US tour dates with the Fugees

Miseducation Anniversary Tour with the Fugees was canceled.

The singer shared a joint statement with the Fugees to Instagram on Aug. 7, writing, "With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates."

"Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows," Hill continued, likely referencing her vocal strain that led to show cancellations last year. She blamed "sensationalism and clickbait headlines" for having "seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour."

"The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal," Hill said. "Performing for my fans, is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time. Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am."

"Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us," she continued. "I love being able to bring these performances to you!"

Despite the cancellations, Hill confirmed the U.K. and Europe dates "ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned" and that she and the Fugees are "looking forward" to those shows.

To her U.S. fans, Hill wrote, "When these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we'll be back in full force."

Hill's U.S. tour dates with the Fugees were set to begin Aug. 9.

