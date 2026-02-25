Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Wu-Tang Clan and more nominated for 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey, Sade, Lauryn Hill, New Edition, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are being considered for induction into the 2026 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

They were announced as part of a group of 17 performer nominees. To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Mariah's nomination marks her third in row, after being considered for the 2024 and 2025 classes. Sade returns for a second time following her first nomination in 2024. Lauryn, New Edition, Luther and Wu-Tang Clan are among the artists who have been nominated for the first time.

Others being considered for induction are Oasis, Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, The Black Crowes, INXS, Jeff Buckley, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order and Pink.

The inductees will be announced in April, with the induction ceremony scheduled to take place in the fall.

“This diverse list of talented nominees recognizes the ever evolving faces and sounds of Rock & Roll and its continued impact on youth culture,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music’s highest honor and we look forward to celebrating the Class of 2026 this Fall."

